Morgan Stanley Sells 522,528 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $305,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

