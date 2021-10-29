Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

MRG.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

MRG.UN stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,960. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.96. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.55 and a 12-month high of C$18.74. The firm has a market cap of C$719.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.