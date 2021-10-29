M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,078 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PRPL opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

