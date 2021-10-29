MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €215.00 by Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €212.07 ($249.50).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching €187.45 ($220.53). 159,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €196.41 and a 200 day moving average of €203.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

