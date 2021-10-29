Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.01

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 2178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $15,419,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 320,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 224,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

