Mungo Wilson Acquires 30,000 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Mungo Wilson bought 30,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £96,900 ($126,600.47).

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 637,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 331.02. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 425.12 ($5.55).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

