MXC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.36 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $145.85 million and $20.36 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00459130 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.00957665 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

