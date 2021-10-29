Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $23.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

MYOV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

