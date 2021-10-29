MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $98.25 and last traded at $99.50. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.

Specifically, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

