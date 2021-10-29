Mysterium (MYST) Trading Up 67.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and approximately $299,038.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.