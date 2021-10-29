Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $111.99 and last traded at $111.99. 2,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 182,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.29.

The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nabors Industries by 460.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 87,086 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $8,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $955.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

