Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 363,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,325,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

