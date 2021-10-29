Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.50

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 132475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72. The stock has a market cap of C$113.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.