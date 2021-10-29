Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. Natera has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

