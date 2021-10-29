National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

