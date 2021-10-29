National Bankshares Lowers Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$209.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.