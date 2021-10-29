Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. 21,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

