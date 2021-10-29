NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS NCCGF remained flat at $$3.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCCGF. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.