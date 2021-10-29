Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $185.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

