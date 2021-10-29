Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEM. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.75 ($91.47).

NEM stock opened at €93.46 ($109.95) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €105.05 ($123.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 92.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of €84.88 and a 200 day moving average of €70.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

