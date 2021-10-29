Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.75 ($89.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €93.46 ($109.95) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €105.05 ($123.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.53.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

