Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NEMTF stock remained flat at $$104.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

