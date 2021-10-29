Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in October

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Neometals stock traded up 0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.61. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.80.
Neometals Company Profile
