Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in October

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Neometals stock traded up 0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.61. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.80.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

