NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Repurchase 3,000,000 Shares

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 801,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,081. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,496 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

