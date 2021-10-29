Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 433 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

