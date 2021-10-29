Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $56.71 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

