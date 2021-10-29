Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of IDA opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

