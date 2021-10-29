Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

