NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a growth of 340.8% from the September 30th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.61.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

NRBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.