Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,163 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $108,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

