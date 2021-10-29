Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $16.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 993,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

