Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by 86.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $23.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

