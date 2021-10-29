NEXT (NEXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,344.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $810,539.32 and approximately $2,344.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

