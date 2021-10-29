NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 387,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,706. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.