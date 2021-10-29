NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,788,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,868. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.