NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

NXTP opened at $1.92 on Thursday. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 42,526.13% and a negative return on equity of 135.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

