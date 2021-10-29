NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.34

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.34 and traded as low as C$23.70. NFI Group shares last traded at C$23.79, with a volume of 124,104 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -511.63%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

