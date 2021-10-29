Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in GoPro by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $7,496,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $4,007,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

