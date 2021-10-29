Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.08 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $1.64 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,455.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.45 or 0.07061756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.00312265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.31 or 0.00949977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00086000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00431318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00264373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00225974 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,123,410,888 coins and its circulating supply is 8,509,160,888 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

