Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NICH opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46.
About Nitches
