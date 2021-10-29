Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Ocugen stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $110,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,092 shares of company stock worth $4,473,943. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

