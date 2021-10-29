Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
