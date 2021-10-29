Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.