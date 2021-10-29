Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.51. 5,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Nomura alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 540,747.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nomura by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.