Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given New SEK 120 Price Target at UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.02.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

