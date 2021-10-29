NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in October

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$52.90 on Friday. NORMA Group has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.