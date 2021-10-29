Northern Trust Corp Has $49.18 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $49,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 355,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

