Northern Trust Corp Has $51.27 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Southern Copper worth $51,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $2,093,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

