Northern Trust Corp Has $53.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $53,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

