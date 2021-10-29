Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,647 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,015,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

