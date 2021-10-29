Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $52,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $233.03 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

